Ingenia Communities Group Expects Strong FY24 Results

May 26, 2024 — 08:08 pm EDT

Ingenia Communities Group (AU:INA) has released an update.

Ingenia Communities Group is on track to achieve the upper end of its FY24 guidance, with solid performance across its rental and holiday park segments, high occupancy rates, and strong forward bookings. The company’s development projects are advancing well despite varying market conditions, and they are also working on increasing debt facilities to enhance financial flexibility. CEO John Carfi, who is relatively new in his role, has identified opportunities for cost reduction and is reviewing the project performance to ensure continued shareholder returns.

