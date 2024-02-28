Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Price Target Increased by 8.96% to 5.05

The average one-year price target for Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) has been revised to 5.05 / share. This is an increase of 8.96% from the prior estimate of 4.63 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.44 to a high of 5.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.45% from the latest reported closing price of 4.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingenia Communities Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INA is 0.23%, an increase of 13.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.48% to 46,403K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,057K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,966K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INA by 2.34% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 4,317K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CSFAX - Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc. holds 4,240K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,622K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,038K shares, representing a decrease of 11.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INA by 1.08% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,963K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,945K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INA by 5.65% over the last quarter.

