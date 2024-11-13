Ingenia Communities Group AGM Results Highlight Governance Stability

Ingenia Communities Group (AU:INA) has released an update.

Ingenia Communities Group’s recent Annual General Meeting concluded with all ordinary resolutions passed, although a ‘second strike’ on the Remuneration Report was noted, leading to the defeat of Resolution 5. Consequently, no additional Spill Meeting will be required. This outcome highlights stability in the company’s governance despite challenges in remuneration approval.

