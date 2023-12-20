News & Insights

ING To Speed Up Phasing Out Financing Of Upstream Oil And Gas Activities - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ING said it is phasing out the financing of upstream oil and gas activities by 2040. The loans to upstream oil and gas activities will be reduced by 35% by 2030. By 2040, the financed emissions linked the company's portfolio will be reduced to zero.

Also, ING will aim to triple the financing of renewable power generation to 7.5 billion euros annually by 2025, up from 2.5 billion euros in 2022. The company noted that its new target, which is five years ahead of the COP28 guidance, replaces the previous target of increasing renewables financing by 50% by 2025.

