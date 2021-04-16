ING To Separate Board Roles For Operations And Technology, Names New Chief Technology Officer

(RTTNews) - ING Group (ING) Friday announced its plan to separate the Management Board Banking roles for technology and operations.

The company appointed Ron van Kemenade as member of the Management Board Banking and chief technology officer, effective May 1.

Further, Roel Louwhoff, chief operations officer and chief transformation officer, will step down from the Management Board Banking effective August 1 and will leave ING on November 1. The company will make further announcements on his succession at a later date.

Kemenade joined ING in 2003 as director Internet Retail for ING Netherlands. He is currently ING's chief information officer, reporting to the chief operations officer. In his new role as chief technology officer, he will remain responsible for technology globally, including infrastructure, applications and architecture.

He will also remain responsible for data management and will assume responsibility for information security.

The chief operations officer will remain responsible for bankwide operations including KYC, the Global Transformation Office and ING Business Shared Services.

Louwhoff was appointed as ING's chief operations officer in 2014 and additionally as chief transformation officer in 2016.

