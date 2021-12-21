ING to quit French retail banking market

PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Dutch financial services company ING INGA.AS will quit the French retail banking business, it said on Tuesday, in a move that could affect 460 employees.

ING added that talks were continuing with other companies regarding its French retail banking client portfolio. French newspaper Les Echos had earlier reported that SocGen SOGN.PA, Credit Agricole CAGR.PA and Credit Mutuel were interested in the assets.

