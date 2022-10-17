ING to pay energy allowance of up to 1,500 euros in Germany

BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The German unit of Dutch lender ING Group INGA.AS will pay its staff a one-off payment of up to 1,500 euros ($1,465), its human resources chief told Reuters.

The German government has decided to exempt one-off payments by companies to employees of up to 3,000 euros from taxes and social security contributions, so that employers can help their staff cope with the rise in energy and consumer prices.

"We wanted to show our employees that we take action as quickly as possible after the announcement of the policy in early September," Matthias Fuessel said.

($1 = 1.0241 euros)

