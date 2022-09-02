ING to book additional provision of about 75 million euros in Q3

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ING Group INGA.AS announced on Friday it expects to book an additional provision of about 75 million euros ($75 million) in its third quarter results, citing amendment of Dutch retail customers' compensation.

The bank said its Netherlands division will amend compensation to customers with certain consumer credit products where the variable interest rate did not sufficiently follow market rates.

"This is in addition to the previously announced provision of 180 million euros booked in the third quarter of 2022," the bank adds.

($1 = 0.9981 euro)

(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.