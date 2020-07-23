ING

ING says it will move 45 jobs to Amsterdam from London

Toby Sterling Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

ING Groep NV, the largest Dutch bank, said on Thursday it will move around 45 jobs from London to Amsterdam as a result of Britain's decision to leave the European Union.



"Around 30 trading roles and 15 related risk management roles are in scope," the company said in a statement.

ING has around 700 other employees in Britain.

