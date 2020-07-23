ING says it will move 45 jobs to Amsterdam from London

AMSTERDAM, July 23 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV INGA.AS, the largest Dutch bank, said on Thursday it will move around 45 jobs from London to Amsterdam as a result of Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

"Around 30 trading roles and 15 related risk management roles are in scope," the company said in a statement.

ING has around 700 other employees in Britain.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5002;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.