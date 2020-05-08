ING reports Q1 pretax earnings of 1.02 bln euros, sees worse to come

Contributor
Toby Sterling Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

ING Groep NV, the largest Dutch bank reported on Friday first-quarter pretax earnings of 1.02 billion euros ($1.11 billion), down 35.7% from the corresponding period a year ago, citing higher bad loan provisions and lower valuations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, May 8 (Reuters) - ING Groep NVINGA.AS, the largest Dutch bank reported on Friday first-quarter pretax earnings of 1.02 billion euros ($1.11 billion), down 35.7% from the corresponding period a year ago, citing higher bad loan provisions and lower valuations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is profoundly affecting society and the economy throughout the world, and it will continue to do so for some time," Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said in a statement.

($1=0.9223 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5002;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters