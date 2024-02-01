News & Insights

ING reports better-than-expected Q4 profit

February 01, 2024 — 01:09 am EST

Written by Diana Mandiá and Matteo Allievi for Reuters ->

Feb 1 (Reuters) - ING Groep INGA.AS, the largest Dutch bank, reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, closing a year characterised by a rapid increase of interest rates and a benign economic environment.

The group, which serves around 37 million customers, corporate clients and financial institutions in more than 40 countries, said its net profit jumped 43.1% to 1.56 billion euros ($1.69 billion) in October-December, slightly beating the 1.54 billion euros expected by analysts polled by the company.

Over the year, ING reported a net result of 7.29 billion euros, up from 3.67 billion euros a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9258 euros)

