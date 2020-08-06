ING reports 542 mln euros in Q2 pretax profit, on 1.34 bln euros in loan provisions

AMSTERDAM, Aug 6 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV INGA.AS, the largest Dutch financial group, on Thursday reported second-quarter pretax profit of 542 million euros ($644 million), as it took 1.34 billion euros in provisions for bad loans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Analysts had forecast a pretax profit of 625 million euros, according to a Refinitiv poll.

In the second quarter of 2019, ING had reported pretax profit of 2 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8420 euros)

