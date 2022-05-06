ING reports $452 mln Q1 profit, earnings hit by provisions at wholesale arm

ING Groep NV, the largest Dutch bank, reported on Friday worse-than-expected first quarter net income of 429 million euros ($452 million), including provisions of 885 million euros at its wholesale banking division.

Analysts had seen net income at 679 million euros, according to Refinitiv data. ING reported net income of 1.01 billion euros in the first quarter of 2021.

($1 = 0.9498 euros)

