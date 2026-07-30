ING Q2 Profit Before Tax Rises; Upgrades 2026 And 2027 Outlook For Fees And Total Income

(RTTNews) - ING (ING, INGA.AS, INN1.DE, 1INGA.MI) reported that its second quarter result before tax increased 23.2% to €2.92 billion from €2.37 billion, a year ago. Net result was €1.95 billion for the second quarter, representing a 16.2% increase compared to €1.68 billion, last year. Net result per share reached €0.68, up 21.4% from €0.56.

Total income reached €6.28 billion, a 10.2% increase from €5.70 billion, last year. Commercial net interest income contributed €4.17 billion, up 10.7% from €3.77 billion in the prior year quarter. Net fee and commission income totaled €1.28 billion, increasing 13.9% from €1.12 billion. In Retail Banking, the company gained 377,000 mobile primary customers during the quarter, bringing the total mobile primary customer base to nearly 16 million out of our more than 41 million customers overall, with strong growth in the Netherlands, Germany and Spain.

For the first half of 2026, ING Group's result before tax increased 15.2% to €5.18 billion from €4.49 billion. Net result per share was €1.22 compared to €1.03.

The company upgraded its outlook for 2026. Total income is now expected to exceed €24.5 billion, including approximately €5 billion in fee income. The full-year 2026 ROTE is now expected to exceed 15%. Also, the company upgraded outlook for 2027. Total income is expected to exceed €26 billion.

ING shares are trading at 29.40 euros on the Euronext Amsterdam, up 2.24%.

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