News & Insights

Markets
ING

ING Q2 Profit Rises; Primary Customer Base Up 227,000

August 03, 2023 — 01:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ING (ING) reported second-quarter net profit of 2.15 billion euros compared with 1.18 billion euros, prior year. The company said the increase reflects strong income growth, while operating expenses declined and risk costs remained limited.

Total income was at 5.76 billion euros, up 23.0% from prior year. Net interest income - excl. net TLTRO impact - was 4.06 billion neuros, an increase of 19.8%. Year-on-year, net interest income was supported by a strong increase of interest margins on liabilities, ING said. Net fee and commission income was 912 million euros, up 2.7%.

"Our primary customer base grew by 227,000 to 14.9 million. The number of mobile payment transactions increased by 18% in the quarter and was 37% higher than in the second quarter of 2022. The share of mobile-only customers is now 60%," said Steven van Rijswijk, CEO of ING.

An interim dividend of 0.35 euros per ordinary share will be paid in cash on 14 August 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ING

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.