ING Q2 net profit up 83% helped by higher interest rates

Aug 3 (Reuters) - ING Groep INGA.AS, the largest Dutch bank, reported a better than expected second-quarter net profit on Thursday, as higher interest rates helped income from lending and fees grow.

The group, which serves around 37 million customers in more than 40 countries, said its net profit jumped 83% % to 2.16 billion euros ($2.36 billion) between April and June, beating the 1.64 billion euros expected by analysts polled by the company.

"The current interest rate environment drove income growth in both retail and wholesale banking, with continued deposit inflows across our retail markets. Despite cooling economies, we had another quarter with lending growth and higher fee income," Chief Executive Steven van Rijswijk said in a statement.

Net interest income (NII), a key measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, reached 4.06 billion euros in the second quarter, up 19.8% year-on-year.

Net fee and commission income rose 2.7% year-on-year, driven by wholesale banking.

Fee income in its retail banking fell in the quarter, the group said, impacted by lower fees from mortgage brokerage in Germany, higher commissions paid to agents in Belgium, and ING's exit from the French retail market in 2022.

($1 = 0.9159 euros)

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

