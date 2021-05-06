ING Q1 Net Result Climbs, Net Interest Income Edges Up - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - ING Group (ING) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net result climbed 50 percent to 1.01 billion euros from last year's 670 million euros. Sequentially, net result grew 38.2%.

For the first quarter, result before tax was 1.46 billion euros, up 44 percent from 1.02 billion euros a year ago.

Total income grew 4.2 percent to 4.70 billion euros from 4.51 billion euros last year. Net interest income edged up 0.3 percent to 3.51 billion euros from 3.50 billion euros a year ago.

Net fee and commission income increased 9.1 percent year-on-year, especially on investment products.

