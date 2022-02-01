Markets
ING

ING In Talks With Boursorama To Offer Banking Solution To Retail Customers In France

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ING and Societe Generale said a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between ING and Boursorama, a unit of Societe Generale, to offer banking solutions to ING's retail customers in France. The companies noted that the definitive agreement would concern daily banking (current accounts and cards), savings and investment products. ING and Boursorama will collaborate in the coming period to offer an alternative banking solution to ING's customers, adapted to the different products.

In December 2021, ING said it will leave the retail banking market in France in order to sharpen the focus of its business portfolio.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ING

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular