ING In Talks With Boursorama To Offer Banking Solution To Retail Customers In France

(RTTNews) - ING and Societe Generale said a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between ING and Boursorama, a unit of Societe Generale, to offer banking solutions to ING's retail customers in France. The companies noted that the definitive agreement would concern daily banking (current accounts and cards), savings and investment products. ING and Boursorama will collaborate in the coming period to offer an alternative banking solution to ING's customers, adapted to the different products.

In December 2021, ING said it will leave the retail banking market in France in order to sharpen the focus of its business portfolio.

