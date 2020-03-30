ING Group Suspends Payment Of Dividends - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ING Group (ING) stated that the company will suspend any payment of dividends on its ordinary shares until at least 1 October 2020. The company does not expect to make an interim-dividend payment from 2020 earnings and will review any further dividend announcements after 1 October 2020.

Ralph Hamers, CEO of ING said: "While we are well capitalised and funded, and strive to provide our shareholders an attractive return, we think it is prudent to follow the ECB's recommendations for all European banks regarding dividend payments, enabling us even greater flexibility to support our customers and society in this crisis and work together with governments and regulators towards a recovery."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.