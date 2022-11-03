ING Group reports Q3 pre-tax profit of 1.38 bln euros

November 03, 2022 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV INGA.AS, the largest Dutch bank, reported on Thursday third quarter pre-tax profit of 1.38 billion euros ($1.36 billion), slightly below expectations, with margins improving in line with higher interest rates.

Analysts had seen pre-tax profit at 1.50 billion euros according to Refinitiv data, compared with 1.92 billion euros in the same period a year earlier.

