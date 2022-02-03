ING Group Q4 Net Result Increases - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - ING Group (ING) reported that its fourth quarter net result increased 30% to 945 million euros from 727 million euros in the prior year.

Quarterly result before tax grew to 1.33 billion euros from 1.05 billion euros last year.

Total income was 4.62 billion euros up from 4.17 billion euros in the previous year.

The company reported net core lending growth of 13.4 billion euros in the latest-quarter.

Looking ahead to 2022, ING said it is well prepared to navigate the current operating environment, with solid capital buffers, a strong risk profile and a focus on execution, supported by its colleagues across the globe.

