News & Insights

Markets
ING

ING Group Q3 Net Result Rises; To Repurchase Up To EUR 2.5 Bln Of Shares

November 02, 2023 — 02:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Banking and financial services company ING Group (ING) reported that its third quarter net result was 1.98 billion euros up from 979 million euros in the prior year, driven by strong income in both Retail and Wholesale Banking.

Total income for the third quarter was 5.84 billion euros, an increase of 32.4% year-on-year. It was mainly driven by Retail Banking, reflecting the current interest rate environment, coupled with the continued strong performance of Wholesale Banking.

ING announced the start of a share buyback programme under which it plans to repurchase ordinary shares for a maximum total amount of 2.5 billion euros or a maximum of 300 million shares.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ING

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.