ING Group, N.V. (ING) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 23, 2021

ING Group, N.V. (ING) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.124 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ING prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -43.12% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ING was $10.97, representing a -0.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.02 and a 142.7% increase over the 52 week low of $4.52.

ING is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Royal Bank Of Canada (RY). ING's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.74. Zacks Investment Research reports ING's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 68.95%, compared to an industry average of .2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ING Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

