ING Group: Steven Van Rijswijk To Succeed Ralph Hamers As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ING Group (ING) announced that Steven van Rijswijk, currently member of the Executive Board and chief risk officer, will be appointed as CEO and chairman of the Executive Board, effective 1 July 2020. Steven joined ING in 1995. He was appointed to the Executive Board in 2017.

Tanate Phutrakul, CFO of ING, will temporarily assume the responsibility for risk on the Executive Board. The day-to-day risk management activities will be performed ad interim by Karst Jan Wolters, currently chief risk officer of ING Wholesale Banking.

