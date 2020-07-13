ING Groep to Shut Branches Amid Shift Toward Digitalization

ING Groep N.V. ING chief executive officer (CEO) Ruud van Dusschoten, in an interview to De Telegraaf, recently said that it will shut down a number of branches in Netherlands. This move comes amid the larger adoption of digital means and the dwindling footfall in its branches due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank will shut down 42 branches out of the total 170, representing a quarter of its branch strength in the country. The banking services provided by these closed branches will be transferred to 42 additional service points. The affected employees, about 150 in number, will be offered other jobs within the group.

The bank had temporarily closed down many of its branches during the partial lockdown in Netherlands which lasted from March through June. Since the branches have reopened, the footfall has not been much, per management.

Per management, the branch closures are in line with the bank’s long term plans of shifting its focus to digital banking. The coronavirus crisis has further accelerated the company’s plan. With the digitization of a number of its processes, customers are getting their banking needs met without visiting the branch in person.

The bank had closed about 40% of its service points in stores of Bruna, Primera and The Read Shop, last year.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have depreciated 37.8% over the past year, while its industry has declined 33%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The coronavirus pandemic is aiding banks’ efforts to bolster their digital capabilities and reduce physical presence. Notable banks like HSBC Holdings HSBC, Bank of America BAC and JPMorgan JPM are investing heavily in technology upgrades to enhance the digital experience for customers.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.