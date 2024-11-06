ING Groep price target lowered to EUR 19 from EUR 20 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on ING Groep (ING) to EUR 19 from EUR 20 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ING:
- ING Groep Advances in €2 Billion Share Buyback
- ING Groep price target lowered to EUR 17.50 from EUR 18 at RBC Capital
- ING Groep Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- ING Groep announces EUR 2B share buyback program, EUR 500M cash dividend
- ING Groep reports Q3 net result per share 59c vs 56c last year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.