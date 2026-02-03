ING Groep N.V. (INGVF) Price Target Increased by 13.95% to 30.08

The average one-year price target for ING Groep N.V. (OTCPK:INGVF) has been revised to $30.08 / share. This is an increase of 13.95% from the prior estimate of $26.39 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.74 to a high of $34.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.85% from the latest reported closing price of $17.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in ING Groep N.V.. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 27.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INGVF is 0.86%, an increase of 0.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.46% to 54,722K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 15,231K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,458K shares , representing a decrease of 8.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGVF by 4.87% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 6,717K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,332K shares , representing a decrease of 9.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGVF by 7.78% over the last quarter.

HFQAX - Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund holds 5,908K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,417K shares , representing an increase of 8.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGVF by 23.64% over the last quarter.

TIIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 5,304K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,585K shares , representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGVF by 16.53% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 5,237K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,136K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGVF by 16.69% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.