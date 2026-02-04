ING Groep N.V. - Depositary Receipt (ING) Price Target Increased by 11.33% to 31.67

The average one-year price target for ING Groep N.V. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:ING) has been revised to $31.67 / share. This is an increase of 11.33% from the prior estimate of $28.45 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $21.84 to a high of $36.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.46% from the latest reported closing price of $30.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 517 funds or institutions reporting positions in ING Groep N.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 6.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ING is 0.12%, an increase of 3.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 177,192K shares. The put/call ratio of ING is 1.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 57,141K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,893K shares , representing a decrease of 6.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ING by 2.02% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,614K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,584K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ING by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 7,594K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,805K shares , representing a decrease of 29.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ING by 17.59% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,285K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,765K shares , representing a decrease of 20.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ING by 75.97% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 5,317K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,537K shares , representing a decrease of 22.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ING by 2.71% over the last quarter.

