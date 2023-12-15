ING Groep N.V. (INGVF) Price Target Increased by 9.88% to 18.27

The average one-year price target for ING Groep N.V. (OTC:INGVF) has been revised to 18.27 / share. This is an increase of 9.88% from the prior estimate of 16.62 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.88 to a high of 23.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.68% from the latest reported closing price of 14.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in ING Groep N.V.. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INGVF is 0.69%, an increase of 6.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.87% to 641,163K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,996K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,870K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGVF by 9.77% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 43,082K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,115K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGVF by 10.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 28,922K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,842K shares, representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGVF by 6.11% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 27,421K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,744K shares, representing an increase of 24.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGVF by 41.76% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 24,289K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,799K shares, representing a decrease of 10.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGVF by 6.42% over the last quarter.

