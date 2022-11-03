ING Groep launches $1.5 bln buyback after Q3 pre-tax profit slumps

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR

November 03, 2022 — 03:07 am EDT

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters ->

Updates with details on earnings and capital return, comments

AMSTERDAM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV INGA.AS, the largest Dutch bank, reported on Thursday a quarterly pre-tax profit of 1.38 billion euros ($1.36 billion), below expectations due to one-off charges, and also rolled out a fresh share buyback worth 1.5 billion euros.

Analysts had forecast a pre-tax profit at 1.50 billion euros, according to Refinitiv data, compared with 1.92 billion euros posted last year.

The figure included exceptional charges of 631 million euros due to a hedge accounting adjustment and a one-off charge amid a government-imposed pause on mortgage payments in Poland.

But like other large European banks that have reported stable third-quarter results, ING also benefited from higher interest rates.

Chief Executive Officer Steven van Rijswijk said the company had seen a "solid performance, especially in light of the challenging economic and geopolitical environment".

Additions to loan loss provisions increased to 403 million euros in the reported period from 39 million euros a year ago, but in line with the "through the cycle average", ING said.

The company's CET1 ratio, the key measure of solvency for European banks, was at 14.7%, which ING said made the extra buyback possible.

($1 = 1.0193 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter