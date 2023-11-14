ING Groep (ING) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ING Groep NV (Symbol: ING) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.31, changing hands as high as $13.56 per share. ING Groep NV shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ING shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ING's low point in its 52 week range is $11 per share, with $14.995 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.58.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.