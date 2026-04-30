ING Groep Earnings Up In Q1; Announces EUR 1 Bln Buyback; Guides FY27

(RTTNews) - ING Groep N.V. (ING, INGA.AS, INN1.DE, 1INGA.MI), a Dutch banking and financial services corporation, on Thursday reported higher net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year due to continued growth, strong commercial net interest income and increased customer activity across retail and wholesale banking.

For the first quarter, net income increased to 1.56 billion euros from 1.46 billion euros in the previous year.

Net interest income increased to 4.06 billion euros from 3.79 billion euros in the previous year.

Net core lending growth jumped to 15 million euros from 6.8 million euros in the prior year.

Net core deposits fell to 7.2 million euros from 22.6 million euros last year.

Further, the company has announced a 1 billion euros share buyback programme as part of ongoing capital returns above the approximate 13% target, reflecting the company's approach to maintaining an optimal capital level while supporting shareholders, customers, and the broader economies in which it operates.

Looking ahead, the company expects income to exceed 25 billion euros for the full year 2027.

ING closed trading 1.60%, 0.45 cents lesser at $27.65 on the New York STock Exchange. In the after-hours, the stock traded 1.92%, 0.53 cents higher at $28.18.

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