ING Groep downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Alvaro Serrano downgraded ING Groep (ING) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of EUR 17.50, down from EUR 19. The firm sees an uncertain backdrop for European financials in 2025. Total payout yields will continue to support valuations, but the increasing likelihood of rates “undershooting” poses downside risk to consensus earnings, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Morgan Stanley favors fee-heavy models, wealth, and the UK.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ING:
- ING Groep Advances in €2 Billion Share Buyback
- ING Groep Advances €2 Billion Share Buyback Plan
- ING Groep price target lowered to EUR 19 from EUR 20 at Morgan Stanley
- ING Groep price target lowered to EUR 17.50 from EUR 18 at RBC Capital
- ING Groep Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.