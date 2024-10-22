ING Groep downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays

Barclays analyst Sam Moran-Smyth downgraded ING Groep (ING) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of EUR 19.20, down from EUR 21. The firm sees ING at risk of rate-curve driven earnings estimate downgrades, with the Q3 report as a catalyst. It expects guided hedge income in fiscal 2025 to be reduced by EUR 1.8B and sees the consensus “as optimistic on offsetting factors.”
- ING Groep price target lowered to EUR 19 from EUR 19.80 at Citi
- ING Groep price target lowered to EUR 18 from EUR 18.50 at RBC Capital
- ING Groep downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank
- ING Groep price target lowered to EUR 20 from EUR 20.50 at Morgan Stanley
- ING Groep upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Grupo Santander
