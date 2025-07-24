Markets

ING Groep CFO Tanate Phutrakul To Step Down; Successor Search Underway

July 24, 2025 — 02:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ING Groep N.V. (ING), a banking and financial services corp, on Thursday announced that Tanate Phutrakul will step down as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board effective from April 2026.

Tanate Phutrakul served for around 24 years in the company.

The company said that its search for a successor is underway, and further announcements will be made in due course.

On Wednesday, ING Groep N.V. closed trading, 3.34% higher at $23.80 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the after-hours trading, 0.33% higher at $23.88.

