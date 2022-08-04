ING Groep bank posts better-than-expected Q2 pre-tax profit of 1.74 bln euros

AMSTERDAM, Aug 4 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV INGA.AS, the largest Dutch bank, reported on Thursday better-than-expected second quarter pre-tax profit of 1.74 billion euros ($1.77 billion), with low new loan provisions despite the worsening economic outlook.

Analysts had seen net profit at 1.45 billion euros for the three months ended June 30, according to Refinitiv data, down from 2.07 billion euros in the same period a year earlier.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling)

