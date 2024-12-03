News & Insights

ING Groep Advances in Share Buyback Strategy

December 03, 2024 — 06:27 am EST

ING Groep (ING) has released an update.

ING Groep has repurchased over 5.7 million shares as part of its €2 billion share buyback program, with the goal of reducing its share capital. To date, the company has completed approximately 21.53% of the program, acquiring a total of 28.6 million shares. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and reinforcing the company’s financial strength.

