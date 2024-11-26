ING Groep Advances with Share Buyback Program

ING GROEP (GB:0RIC) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
ING Groep is progressing with its €2.0 billion share buyback program, having repurchased over 22.9 million shares to date, valued at approximately €347.5 million. This initiative aims to reduce the company’s share capital, while the program is currently about 17.37% complete. The move reflects ING’s commitment to maximizing shareholder value.
For further insights into GB:0RIC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- OpenAI’s Text-Video Generator Sora Leaked by Artists in Protest
- Palantir Gets New Street-High Price Target from Analysts on Nasdaq Shift
- ‘A Leader in the Modern Knudsen Movement’: Bank of America Applauds Palantir Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.