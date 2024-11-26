News & Insights

ING Groep Advances with Share Buyback Program

November 26, 2024 — 02:36 am EST

ING GROEP (GB:0RIC) has released an update.

ING Groep is progressing with its €2.0 billion share buyback program, having repurchased over 22.9 million shares to date, valued at approximately €347.5 million. This initiative aims to reduce the company’s share capital, while the program is currently about 17.37% complete. The move reflects ING’s commitment to maximizing shareholder value.

