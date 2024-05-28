ING Groep Advances in Multibillion-Euro Buyback

ING Groep (ING) has released an update.

ING Groep has announced significant progress in its €2.5 billion share buyback program, with 3,070,466 shares repurchased in one week at an average price of €16.47. This recent acquisition forms part of the 47,376,807 total shares bought back at an average price of €16.12, amounting to nearly 30.54% completion of the program. The buyback initiative is aimed at reducing ING’s share capital and underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to shareholders.

