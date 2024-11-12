ING Groep Advances €2 Billion Share Buyback Plan

ING Groep (ING) has released an update.

ING Groep has made progress in its €2.0 billion share buyback program, repurchasing over 7.7 million shares at an average price of €15.35 in the past week, totaling approximately €118.2 million. This brings the total shares repurchased to date to over 11.7 million, amounting to about 9.05% of the program’s maximum value. The initiative aims to reduce the company’s share capital, signaling a strategic move to bolster shareholder value.

For further insights into ING stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.