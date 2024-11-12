News & Insights

ING Groep Advances €2 Billion Share Buyback Plan

November 12, 2024 — 10:48 am EST

ING Groep (ING) has released an update.

ING Groep has made progress in its €2.0 billion share buyback program, repurchasing over 7.7 million shares at an average price of €15.35 in the past week, totaling approximately €118.2 million. This brings the total shares repurchased to date to over 11.7 million, amounting to about 9.05% of the program’s maximum value. The initiative aims to reduce the company’s share capital, signaling a strategic move to bolster shareholder value.

