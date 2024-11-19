ING Groep Advances in €2 Billion Share Buyback

ING Groep (ING) has released an update.

ING Groep has made significant strides in its €2 billion share buyback program, repurchasing over 17 million shares at an average price of €15.26. This move is part of ING’s strategy to reduce its share capital, with approximately 13.18% of the maximum value of the buyback program completed. This development might intrigue investors as it reflects ING’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

