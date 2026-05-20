ING Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IGA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ING Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (Symbol: IGA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.76, changing hands as high as $9.81 per share. ING Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGA's low point in its 52 week range is $9.21 per share, with $10.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.79.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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