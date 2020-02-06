ING fourth-quarter pre-tax profit misses on higher regulatory costs

AMSTERDAM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - ING Groep , the largest Dutch financial services company, on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter pre-tax profit of 1.34 billion euros ($1.47 billion), slightly below analysts' estimates as regulatory costs rose. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast an average of 1.61 billion euros in underlying pre-tax profit for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 1.69 billion euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.9093 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5002;)) Keywords: ING GROEP RESULTS/

