ING FM Upgrades Barco (LSE:0KDK)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, ING FM upgraded their outlook for Barco (LSE:0KDK) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.18% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Barco is 25.22 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 19.61 GBX to a high of 30.58 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 10.18% from its latest reported closing price of 22.89 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Barco is 1,377MM, an increase of 45.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barco. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KDK is 0.01%, an increase of 18.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 2,055K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 968K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 969K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KDK by 20.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 591K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 249K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares , representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KDK by 15.50% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 128K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares , representing a decrease of 7.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KDK by 21.71% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 56K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

