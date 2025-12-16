ING FM Maintains Wolters Kluwer N.V. (WOLTF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, ING FM maintained coverage of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (OTCPK:WOLTF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.50% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wolters Kluwer N.V. is $173.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $127.39 to a high of $230.81. The average price target represents an increase of 6.50% from its latest reported closing price of $162.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wolters Kluwer N.V. is 5,941MM, a decrease of 2.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 456 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wolters Kluwer N.V.. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 5.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOLTF is 0.52%, an increase of 9.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.76% to 40,874K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,398K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,350K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOLTF by 16.81% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,113K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,076K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOLTF by 3.46% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,843K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,089K shares , representing a decrease of 13.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOLTF by 12.52% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,556K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,531K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOLTF by 15.27% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 1,548K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,799K shares , representing a decrease of 16.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOLTF by 5.01% over the last quarter.

