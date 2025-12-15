ING FM Maintains Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. - Depositary Receipt (ADRNY) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, ING FM maintained coverage of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ADRNY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.98% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. - Depositary Receipt is $46.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.18 to a high of $52.59. The average price target represents an increase of 51.98% from its latest reported closing price of $30.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. - Depositary Receipt is 95,041MM, an increase of 3.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADRNY is 0.59%, an increase of 12.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 537K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSBIX - Goldman Sachs Income Builder Fund Institutional holds 245K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 246K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADRNY by 9.11% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 89K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADRNY by 3.77% over the last quarter.

ICFAX - ICON CONSUMER SELECT FUND Investor Class holds 42K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares , representing a decrease of 7.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADRNY by 5.24% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 30K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares , representing a decrease of 6.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADRNY by 14.41% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 24K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing a decrease of 68.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADRNY by 33.56% over the last quarter.

