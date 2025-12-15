ING FM Maintains Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (AHODF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, ING FM maintained coverage of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (OTCPK:AHODF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.86% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. is $45.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.04 to a high of $52.41. The average price target represents an increase of 50.86% from its latest reported closing price of $30.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. is 95,041MM, an increase of 3.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AHODF is 0.46%, an increase of 7.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.21% to 135,843K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 13,183K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,040K shares , representing an increase of 39.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHODF by 50.74% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,165K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,856K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHODF by 8.43% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,197K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,866K shares , representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHODF by 2.88% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,938K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,916K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHODF by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 4,004K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

