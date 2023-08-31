ING FM Maintains EVS Broadcast Equipment (EBR:EVS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, ING FM maintained coverage of EVS Broadcast Equipment (EBR:EVS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.29% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for EVS Broadcast Equipment is 27.16. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.29% from its latest reported closing price of 25.55.

The projected annual revenue for EVS Broadcast Equipment is 151MM, a decrease of 9.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.98.

EVS Broadcast Equipment Maintains 3.91% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.91%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in EVS Broadcast Equipment. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVS is 0.01%, a decrease of 35.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.56% to 216K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 69K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 55K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SIDVX - Hartford Schroders International Multi-Cap Value Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

