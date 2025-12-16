ING FM Maintains Air France-KLM SA - Depositary Receipt (AFLYY) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, ING FM maintained coverage of Air France-KLM SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:AFLYY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.51% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Air France-KLM SA - Depositary Receipt is $1.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of -$1.64 to a high of $12.36. The average price target represents an increase of 64.51% from its latest reported closing price of $1.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Air France-KLM SA - Depositary Receipt is 30,983MM, a decrease of 5.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air France-KLM SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFLYY is 0.07%, an increase of 22.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 8,696K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 4,592K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,653K shares , representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFLYY by 2.86% over the last quarter.

VASVX - Vanguard Selected Value Fund Investor Shares holds 4,103K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares.

