ING FM Maintains Air France-KLM (AFRAF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, ING FM maintained coverage of Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.53% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Air France-KLM is $13.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.02 to a high of $24.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.53% from its latest reported closing price of $11.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Air France-KLM is 30,983MM, a decrease of 5.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air France-KLM. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 7.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFRAF is 0.11%, an increase of 3.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 7,610K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,700K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,654K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRAF by 43.63% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,072K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,047K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRAF by 6.40% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 803K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 736K shares , representing an increase of 8.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRAF by 55.07% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 396K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 341K shares , representing an increase of 13.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRAF by 24.00% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 392K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares , representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRAF by 41.14% over the last quarter.

